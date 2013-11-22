INFINITY TIE IN! The Avengers find an unlikely ally against the forces of the Builders-KID GLADIATOR! What has the prince of the Shi”Ar Empire been up to since he left the Jean Grey School?
Preview: Wolverine and the X-Men Annual #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
