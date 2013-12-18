Wonder Woman”s brother and sister are being held hostage by none other than Cassandra, the sadistic sibling she hasn”t even met yet! And speaking of hostages, we”re taking bets on how long chains can hold the First Born!
Preview: Wonder Woman #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Wonder Woman#DC Comics
