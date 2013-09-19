The Cheetah has clawed her way out of Belle Reve, and is hungry for blood-but before she steps up as one of the Secret Society”s most powerful generals, she has a personal score to settle! Learn the truth about the cult of Hippolyta, her vendetta against Wonder Woman, and just how far she”ll go to prove that she”s the most dangerous predator on Earth!
Preview: Wonder Woman: The Cheetah #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.19.13 5 years ago
