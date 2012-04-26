‘Priest’ director to unleash ‘Dark Skies’

04.26.12 6 years ago

“Priest” director Scott Stewart is heading back to the dark side with his upcoming supernatural thriller. Dimension Films have acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Dark Skies,” which Stewart will write and direct.

Jason Blum (“Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity”) is producing alongside Alliance Films, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Charles Layton will executive produce. 

We don’t yet know what the film’s about — although judging from Stewart’s previous films (he also directed “Legion”) and from ominous title, we’re guessing that the plot of “Dark Skies” will be a spooky one.

The film is scheduled to start shooting this summer.

“Jason has done a masterful job over the past several years of breaking new ground and creating huge commercial successes in the supernatural and horror genres,” said Bob Weinstein, co-chairman of Dimension and The Weinstein Company. “We are confident that ‘Dark Skies’ will continue that success.”

Before directing, Stewart was a senior staffer at the special effects company The Orphanage.

Around The Web

TAGSdark skiesDIMENSION FILMSPRIESTSCOTT STEWART

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP