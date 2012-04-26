‘Priest’ director to unleash ‘Dark Skies’

“Priest” director Scott Stewart is heading back to the dark side with his upcoming supernatural thriller. Dimension Films have acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Dark Skies,” which Stewart will write and direct.

Jason Blum (“Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity”) is producing alongside Alliance Films, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Charles Layton will executive produce.

We don’t yet know what the film’s about — although judging from Stewart’s previous films (he also directed “Legion”) and from ominous title, we’re guessing that the plot of “Dark Skies” will be a spooky one.

The film is scheduled to start shooting this summer.

“Jason has done a masterful job over the past several years of breaking new ground and creating huge commercial successes in the supernatural and horror genres,” said Bob Weinstein, co-chairman of Dimension and The Weinstein Company. “We are confident that ‘Dark Skies’ will continue that success.”

Before directing, Stewart was a senior staffer at the special effects company The Orphanage.