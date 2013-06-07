Prince and Miguel are guesting on Janelle Monae’s new album

#Prince
06.07.13 5 years ago

Janelle Monae undeniably channels prince in her new single “Q.U.E.E.N.” and has honored his Royal Badness at the BET Awards before. Now Prince will be nodding back at her, on the singer’s new album “The Electric Lady.”

In a cover story, Billboard reports that The Purple One, plus R&B star Miguel, are both included as featured artists in the tracklist. She even reveals that she and Prince are pals at this point.

“We are great friends, and he is a mentor to us, to me. It’s a beautiful thing to have a friend — someone who cares about your career, and wants to see you go far and to push boundaries and shake up the world — give whatever they possibly can to the cause,” Monae said of Prince. “I had a chance to produce an icon… I’m honored and humbled that he trusted me. He is forever my friend, and I am forever indebted. I can’t say too much else about it.”

She wouldn’t say what track Prince is on, but Miguel is on “Primetime.”

“The Electric Lady” will be out later this year. Monae’s “Q.U.E.E.N.” feat. Erykah Badu is one of HitFix’s summer songs of 2013, check out our other picks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSerkah baduJANELLE MONAEmiguelprince

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP