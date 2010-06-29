Prince does his part to keep newspapers alive: gives away new album July 10

06.29.10 8 years ago

If you”re going to be in the U.K. July 10, you get a bonus: Prince”s new album for free. Prince, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards this past Sunday, is replicating a promotion he instituted in 2007. Then, he gave away his album, “Planet Earth,” with copies of the newspaper, Mail on Sunday.

This time, he is distributing 2.5 million copies of “20Ten” via the Daily Mirror and Scotland”s  Daily Record. He”s expanding to Germany: the album will also be bundled with Rolling Stone”s German edition in July.

Various ticket giveaways and Prince”s first British newspaper interview in a decade are part of the package.

 

