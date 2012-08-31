Prince heads to Chicago for residency at United Center

Prince will begin a series of Chicago concerts Sept. 24 at the United Center in support of Van Jones” Rebuild the Dream organization.

A representative tells Hitfix that the number of dates in the Windy City residency will be announced shortly and more details will certainly be revealed by the time tickets go on sale on Sept. 6.

“Welcome 2 Chicago” will mark Prince”s first date at the arena since 2004. Rebuild the Dream offers entrepreneurs tools that individuals and communities can use to create a fairer economic future for all.

The “Welcome 2…” concept began with Prince”s “Welcome 2 America” New York dates in 2010 and usually involve Prince taking up residency in a city, often for several nights, and tying in with a local charity or organization.

Last spring, as part of “Welcome 2 America: 21 Night Stands,” Prince played 21 shows in Los Angeles, the majority of them at The Forum.