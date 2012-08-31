Prince heads to Chicago for residency at United Center

#Prince
08.31.12 6 years ago

Prince will begin a series of Chicago concerts  Sept. 24 at the United Center in support of Van Jones” Rebuild the Dream organization.

A representative tells Hitfix that the number of dates in the Windy City residency will be announced shortly and more details will certainly be revealed by the time tickets go on sale on Sept. 6.

“Welcome 2 Chicago”  will mark Prince”s first date at the arena since 2004.  Rebuild the Dream offers entrepreneurs tools that individuals and communities can use to create a fairer economic future for all.

The “Welcome 2…” concept began with Prince”s “Welcome 2 America” New York dates in 2010 and usually involve Prince taking up residency in a city, often for several nights, and tying in with a local charity or organization.

Last spring, as part of “Welcome 2 America: 21 Night Stands,” Prince played 21 shows in Los Angeles, the majority of them at The Forum.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSprinceRebuild the DreamUnited CenterVan JonesWelcome 2 Chicago

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP