Prince is throwing a Super Bowl house party on ‘New Girl’

#Prince
12.12.13 4 years ago

AP Photo

The Purple One is throwing a house party – and all of America is invited.

Prince is set to guest star as himself on “New Girl’s” forthcoming Super Bowl episode, with a premise that will center on the singer’s legendary, star-studded Minneapolis house parties.

“Prince actually reached out to the show,” a source told Prince fan site DrFunkenberry.com. “He is a big fan and wanted to do it. We were blown away and agreed immediately.”

“New Girl” star Hannah Simone teased the news via her Twitter account last night, tweeting:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Super Bowl airs February 2, 2014 on FOX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSNEW GIRLNew Girl Superbowl episodeprincesuper bowl 2014SUPERBOWLSuperbowl 2014

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP