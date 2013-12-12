Prince is throwing a Super Bowl house party on ‘New Girl’

AP Photo

The Purple One is throwing a house party – and all of America is invited.

Prince is set to guest star as himself on “New Girl’s” forthcoming Super Bowl episode, with a premise that will center on the singer’s legendary, star-studded Minneapolis house parties.

“Prince actually reached out to the show,” a source told Prince fan site DrFunkenberry.com. “He is a big fan and wanted to do it. We were blown away and agreed immediately.”

“New Girl” star Hannah Simone teased the news via her Twitter account last night, tweeting:

Big Deal Alert! Exciting news coming tomorrow….. – Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) December 12, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Super Bowl airs February 2, 2014 on FOX.