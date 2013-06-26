Prince remixes Janelle Monae’s ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’: Get down

Janelle Monae spirit animal Prince already had heavy influence on her new single “Q.U.E.E.N.” featuring Erykah Badu. Prince has since got his hands on the funky track and gave it a remix of his own.

I’m getting a late ’80s rump-shaker, bass-looping, neon colors vibe from this “reprogramming.” More snaps, more tambourine, take out the melody and hone in on the hard “Humpty Dance” hits. The Purple One has a way…

Prince appears on Monae’s next album, “The Electric Lady,” due out later this year. Miguel will be on there, too, in case your day wasn’t going well enough.