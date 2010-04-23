Prince schedules three summer festival stop-offs

#Prince
04.23.10 8 years ago

Prince has been fairly quiet touring-wise, even with last year’s “LotusFlow3r.” But the Purple One is slipping that (guitar) strap on and heading to Europe for at least three dates this summer.

He’s set to take stage at Denmark’s Roskilde Fest on July 4, followed by Main Square Special in France on July 9 and Belgium’s Werchter Boutique on July 10. They’re his only public shows so far this year. 

The announcements came in rapid succession after news hit that the Minnesotan royalty is in trouble with his state’s tax collectors. We quipped that it may be high time for the artist to schedule some shows, but we didn’t realized it’d actually happen.

