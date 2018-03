Prince will follow in the footsteps of R.E.M., Rolling Stones, The Who, and Bruce Springsteen with an All-Star Carnegie Hall concert.

To be held March 7, the ninth installment of the tribute series will raise funds for music education programs for underprivileged youth.

The line-up for the show will be announced shortly. Other past honorees include Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Elton John and Neil Young. For more information, go to http://www.CarnegiePrince.com.