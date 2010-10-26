Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ schedules tour dates

10.26.10 8 years ago

Prince”s “Welcome 2 America” concert series will touch down first in New Jersey.

New York”s WBLS announced the first three dates today on air: Dec, 14-15, 17 at  the Izod Center in E. Rutherford, N.J. (It will always be the Meadowlands to us). That show ill be followed by two Madison Square Garden shows on Dec. 19 and 29.

Tickets, according to WBLS, go on sale Oct. 30. The R&B station is also giving away tickets to the show.

As we previously reported, the “Welcome 2 America” shows will feature Prince as the emcee (and performer) and will also feature Janelle Monae, Sheila E, Cassandra Wilson, Maceo Parker, Esperanza Spalding, Mint Condition, and the New Power Generation. We don”t know if each artist will appear on each date. 

