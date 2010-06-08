Producer Daniel Lanois in intensive care following motorcycle accident

Grammy-winning producer/artist Daniel Lanois, best known for his work with such artists as U2, Bob Dylan and Peter Gabriel, is in intensive care after a motorcycle accident on June 5 in Los Angeles.

Lanois, who is part of Jive Records” act Black Dub, has canceled all upcoming tour dates and other activities, according to a statement released by his label. He is expected to be released from the hospital soon, and will be recuperating for the next two months.

The statement did not go into detail about the accident, other than to say he suffered “multiple injuries.”

