‘Project Runway’ mentor Tim Gunn gets his own Lifetime show

Finally! Tim Gunn has landed his own fashion competition series on Lifetime. “Under the Gunn” premieres Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and really, not a moment too soon. America”s favorite mentor will pass the torch to “Project Runway” alumni Mondo Guerra, Anya Ayoung-Chee and Nick Verreos. The trio has shown their prowess on the runway as contestants, but now must prove they have the vision and business savvy to mentor and manage a fashion empire with 15 new up-and-coming designers under their watch.

Each mentor will have a team of designers they must manage, coach, cheerlead and, when necessary, knock down with tough love in order to lead them to runway success. This new crop of designers will face the critiques of designer Rachel Roy, celebrity stylist Jen Rade, and Marie Claire’s Zanna Roberts Rassi.

In the first two episodes of “Under the Gunn,” Tim will present a race-around-the-clock challenge to the fashion hopefuls as Mondo, Anya and Nick measure the skill level of the contestants and duke it out to determine which four designers will land on their teams. In the subsequent episodes, Tim will present new challenges that will test the mentors” ability to bring out the best in their designers as they guide them through the competition. While the designers are whittled down during the season, only the most talented and creative individuals will survive to compete in the finale, where one designer – and one mentor – will be deemed the winners of “Under the Gunn.”

Truthfully, this isn’t Gunn’s first go at the spin-off game — his show “Tim Gunn’s Guide to Style” lasted two seasons on Bravo and was likely a victim to all that network squabbling over who owned “Project Runway.” Let’s hope this show has a happier ending, because the more Tim Gunn, the better!