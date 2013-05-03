‘Project Runway’ reunion: Is Michelle a mean girl or is Daniel a pain?

I stand by my belief that the 11th season was the nicest ever on “Project Runway.” I’m not so sure about the reunion. Though hostess Zanna Roberts Rassi tried to keep everything mostly on the positive side, handing out hugs and compliments, I’m not so sure the designers were quite as lovey-dovey as she wanted them to be.
The first inkling of a deep-seated division came when Kate made a point of apologizing to Amanda for lumping her in with Layana and Michelle as one of the “mean girls” on the show. Even after Zani gave her an opening to retract the whole mean girls indictment, Kate made it very clear that she only feels bad for saying that about Amanda. The other two? Not so much.
Oh, sidebar: there is something uproariously funny about Kate declaring that the designers aren’t Disney princesses WHILE SHE’S WEARING A TIARA.
Anyway, there are more awkward moments, and oddly enough, they all seem to involve Michelle. For the record, I’m a fan of Michelle’s, both of her designs and her pithy commentary throughout the season. She was a great interview, too. Love her hair. But if I’d never seen the show before the reunion, I’d probably go with Kate’s assessment. During the reunion, she seemed irritable, and I have to think some of the other designers, while well-behaved on the episode, must have taken some pot shots at the winner before filming began. For someone who took home a boatload of prizes and bragging rights, Michelle just didn’t seem particularly happy to be there.
As funny as it was to watch Michelle roll her eyes at Patricia’s “crap” designs and flinch whenever the earth mama hugged her, it was somehow less fun to watch Michelle and Daniel banter. I get it. As much as Zani gushed over how “nice” and “inspiring” Daniel was on the show, he isn’t exactly Tim Gunn. There’s a sincerity to Tim that’s notably absent in Daniel.
I sense Daniel can be a lot to take in real life. As the season progressed, he became less and less likable, ultimately getting into snit-offs with other designers like an old Southern gentlewoman. Daniel is devoted to being the nice guy, but his refusal to cop to his uglier feelings is exhausting. When his feelings are hurt, he declares he’s weeping “tears of joy.” After a while, you just want to tell him to be a just get mad already.
When Daniel suggests that Michelle was hugging him for the cameras, then complaining about him behind her back, it’s clearly an old wound he’s been nursing despite his protestations that “what’s past is past.” Michelle admits to being frustrated, which I perfectly understand. But later in the episode, it seemed like she was exchanging looks of exasperation with Amanda and Stanley while Daniel was talking. It was probably hard to resist. We’ve all done it. Michelle freely admits to not being aware of the cameras, and clearly that’s the case. It’s just that would have been a good time to keep those lenses front of mind.
I don’t want to come off as a Michelle apologist, though. She seemed happier when she was an underdog, and on the reunion she still seems attached to that idea, claiming the judges never really connected with her. Whether or not that’s true, it’s a hard idea to buy from the season’s winner.
Michelle and Daniel were never going to be friends, regardless of the conflicts they had on the show. Different aesthetics, different approaches to life, different personalities. But I wished they’d both been able to entirely and sincerely bury the hatchet on the reunion show. I get the impression that there won’t be a lot of hugging in their future. But then, as we were reminded, Michelle doesn’t like to be touched when she’s pissed, so that’s probably for the best.
Do you think Michelle is a mean girl? Do you like Daniel or find him annoying? Did you change your mind about any of the designers from watching the reunion?
Although I understand that Michelle was using the “I’m just being honest” card, it bothers me that she expects sympathy from the other contestants, the judges and the audience but rarely if ever gives it in return. It’s this cold hearted-ness that makes her so unlikeable. I would suggest she try mixing a little kindness with her honesty to prevent alienating folks. We all like an underdog but its hard to root for her when she’s constantly rolling her eyes. Mean girl indeed.
What was most strange about Michelle is how she denies the judges never connected with her, when she in fact won the entire competition. They must have had some sort of connection with her if they made her the winner. She seems very ungrateful and bitchy.
Agreed!
Michelle is a bitch, she was making mean comments and talking behind peoples backs the whole season. Worst season ever. The group work idea was so bad!
Michelle came across as a very sore winner. I don’t understand how you can win the competition and STILL play the victim. Her attitude throughout the show was bitchy, irritable, rude, and vengeful, and nothing changed in the reunion show. Yes, Daniel can be exasperating, but he’s also harmless. Why she’d lash out at him repeatedly is beyond me. Many of the contestants hinted at Michelle’s two-faced qualities (on-camera versus off-camera)…I don’t care to know anything more about her.
I think Michelle is a talented designer, but I do not like her at all as a person. She’s clearly a fake bitch how she hugs Daniel when the cameras are on her, and then talks crap when they’re turned off.
I think Michelle is an upfront and honest person. She isn’t passively aggressive or whiney like Layana. Instead, she is assertive and takes a stand for her opinions and designs. I think this is the characteristic that saved her time and again in the competition. Yes, she won, but she didn’t spend most of her time safe and sane, instead, she spent her time in the bottom and defensive. Off and on the runway this was constant. She was very clear from the beginning to the end that it was mentally exhausting and left her in a dark state – note her themed collection!!!
Where she can go wrong and be seen as a bitch is her bluntness and at times lack of sensitivity. Daniel sees himself as a nice person and has the expectation that everyone she agree with this statement and should treat him a certain way. He had nothing against Layanna who stifled his creativity and tried to claim his win near the end. He had a problem with Michelle because she wasn’t floundering him with praise in his creative direction or offering a criticism he appreciated. If Daniel wasn’t in such a sensitive state in the competition, he could have: looked at the situation objectively, assertively made his opinion, and clearly addressed any other communication issues. He didn’t. Daniel has self esteem issues and allowed for Michelle to be the face of the problems he continues to avoid.
I didn’t think Michelle seemed like a bitch in reunion at all. It was sour looser attacking her and she defended herself. Lets accept it, everyone is talking behind everyones back. she just did it funnier since she is more clever and that is why her comments were shown more and who is Kate to say she is mean while she is the one suggesting to bring the daggers.
Kate needed them with people like Michelle and Layana around. Watching the way Michelle curled her lip any time Daniel, Kate, or Patricia spoke was ridiculous. She is a cold-hearted person and lacks the self-awareness to even know it. She is insane if she denies being a bitch…She is absurdly cliquey, and Kate was continually on the outs with the other designers, probably due to her age. She got a lot of crap for “bossing” Tu around, but I think that was a grain of truth mixed with a lot of creative editing. (Stanely was the real dictator with Tu, in my opinion.) I actually loved Michelle’s final runway, but she leaves a lot to be desired as a human being. If you look like you are going to vomit when someone hugs you with sincerity and love, you ARE a mean girl. Sorry.
Michelle is a talented designer who came across as a real human to me.
Throughout the season, I found Michelle to be a straightforward and honest person. Her weakness was perhaps not knowing when to hold her tongue. The reunion made me feel a bit different about her. It felt like she’s the sort of girl who is wonderful to the people she adores but, for those who step on her toes, they’d better BEWARE. She seemed to be able to hold grudges, which is not dissimilar to Daniel.
She needs to learn that while she doesn’t always say things with the intention to be mean, there are times when she should keep her comments to herself to prevent hurting people’s feelings. People around her have respected her wishes to be untouched when she was feeling down. She should, in return, respect others’ feelings.
shame on you people who is calling her bitch! She might have talked behind other’s back but come on who didn’t? just watch the finale again. She was the one helping Stanley to pack and she gave 4 out of 6 sticher people on the runway day to him. She just dont understand Daniel’s soreness, me neither. But shame on you!!
I agree. And can we consider the editing factor of a reality tv…
Did not like Michelle at all. She was a really mean person and so condescending towards everybody. I also don’t understand how she won when all she did was copy the wardrobe from the Hunger Games, so I didn’t think she was as talented as Nina Garcia thought she was. I just don’t get her.
Michelle was just an all-around mean person. She was so condescending towards her fellow designers and all she did was insult everybody. Hands down the worst Project Runway winner out of all the seasons. I don’t get how she won when all she did was copy the wardrobe from the Hunger Games. She’s not as good as she and Nina Garcia think she is, and she is also the least likable and one of the meanest contestants the show has ever had. Project Runway has gone downhill a lot since the earlier seasons!
Michelle is a cunty bitch. She said how it wasn’t fake and it was basically perfectly fine that she hugged Daniel regardless of still be mad, but when someone tries to hug her when she’s in a bad mood that has NOTHING to do with anyone else but her own failure, she can’t accept a hug? Where’s the logic in that shit?
It made me sick the way she acted like she was disgusted when all people did was hug her. Patricia was apologizing to her with true sincerity and she just snarls in response? She probably made some poor girl’s life (or multiple girls’ lives) hell in high school. I can’t stand her type.
I liked Michelle and I didn’t think she said much on camera that was mean or vicious especially when compared to previous seasons. She didn’t like other peoples designs and sometimes behavior. There were other people who didn’t like hers.
However, I get it some people are just not going to like her or the character that she was edited to be. However, I find it more than a little hypocritical that these folks so concerned about others feelings and civility are using the words and phrases they have to describe her. I guess it’s do as I say not as I’ve posted.
I thought Michelle was awesome. I know people like her and they are just that present and view the world with slightly dour glasses…but they are honest and decent. Daniel was a passive aggressive man who couldn’t be honest at all, and I dont judge him considering his past, but don’t assume that learning to twist the truth is just a tactic to make you look better, because being completely up front has been damaging in the past to you. But it isn’t preferable because it seems nicer to people. Realness is realness, and I would rather praise someone like Michelle for being exactly who she is than someone like Daniel who is trying to portray a thin veneer of likeability but it isn’t really him. I want to know real people, not imitations of themselves.
yes I think she is a mean girl. And, I can vouch for it because I have met her in real life and she’s really fake and not nice.
It was so odd seeing Michelle claim that she was authentic in her hug with Daniel, clearly still angry and upset, and that she wasn’t doing it for show, and that she’s allowed to hug others even when she’s angry and mad at them. Just earlier in the reunion show, she said that she doesn’t hug when she’s upset. Michelle did come across as a bully, and I hope she’s not like that in real life.
Michelle was NOT honest! She was 2-FACED! She would say negative things about other people over and over again behind their backs; then pretend to be cheerful and happy when they are forced to work together. Amanda is EVEN WORSE because her talent is NOT at par with the others, she would totally freak out about her problems but get help from other contestants (without giving them props in front of the judges). She USES PEOPLE. She is a self-absorbed spoiled brat who uses the power and influence she gets from being the sister of a celebrity. You can see in the reunion how everyone was trying to SUCK UP to her because they knew by then who she’s connected with and how that explained WHY SHE KEPT GETTING SAVED after sucking so badly. They were all afraid to say something to offend her.