Promo image illustrates ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’

The “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Art of Level Seven” promotional campaign continues this week, with Entertainment Weekly revealing on Thursday the latest piece of art designed to tease an upcoming episode of the ABC series. This time around, it's Paolo Rivera, an Eisner winner for his work on “Daredevil,” providing his take on the show's main cast (plus Raina and Agent Triplett) in an illustration said to have symbolic meaning towards next week's new episode, the first season's 18th installment.

“What I love about this one is that at first glance, it”s, 'oh look, there”s our team,'” executive producer Jeffrey Bell told EW. “But with what we know about episode 17 now, you take a closer look and the Hydra logo has the S.H.I.E.L.D. eagle in the middle of it, which we call 'Shydra' — which I think is brilliant. And just the fact that Raina and Ward are in Coulson, and how the team is split behind Coulson… I even love the steam, the icy breath.” Last week's teaser image was illustrated by “Elektra” artist Mike Del Mundo, and teased an counter with The Clairvoyant. Each of the “Art of Level Seven” illustrations will be sold as prints online via MarvelStore.com.

“We want [each image] to be specific to the episode, but I do feel what we try to do in television, and what art does well, is try to capture an emotional moment,” Bell said. “Without getting too far ahead, the next one also has a really strong emotional component to it for 19.”

Next week's new episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Providence,” airs April 15 at 9 p.m. on ABC — an hour later than usual, due to a repeat of this week's episode, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” scheduled for 8 p.m.