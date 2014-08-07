Undeniable Proof ‘The LEGO Movie’ And ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Are The Same Movie

08.07.14

Two of the most beloved movie franchises of Summer 2014 happened to star goofball turned action hero, Chris Pratt. To the surprise of the bean counters, both “The LEGO Movie” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” far exceeded box office expectations. Meaning right now, in some windowless room, a cabal of hooded Hollywood executives are intoning to the dark lord Cthulhu to send them Chris Pratt clones to headline every film from now until the sun explodes.*

But what might future Chris Pratt clone vehicles – backed by Elder Thing financing – look like? Well if his two other successes are any indication, exactly like them. Because “LEGO” and “Guardians” are pretty much the same movie. The only real difference? Gamora doesn't fall prey to Trinity Syndrome while her minifig counterpart Wyldstyle sadly does.

Don't believe me? See for yourself.

[Via In-The-Kan]

*Personally I 100% endorse this plea to our eldritch overlords.

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy
