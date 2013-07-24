Watch: P.T. Anderson’s music video for Fiona Apple’s ‘Hot Knife’

Honestly, “Hot Knife” was my least favorite cut from Fiona Apple’s last album “The Idler Wheel…” — though that whole set was my favorite from 2012. But Apple has reunited with director Paul Thomas Anderson for her latest music video, and now I like the song a little bit more than I did.

All the vocal parts and the kettledrum were filmed individually and then laid out like a round, which is essentially all the minimalist track is. Footage of Apple’s gorgeous (lip-synced) delivery unwinds in black and white and an area of sepia and color tones. I like how, in her main melody clips, you can’t see her hands, for some reason. It’s kind of mesmerizing.

“The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do” is Apple’s fourth album and it came out in June of 2012. She was touring off the effort but then canceled remaining dates last year because her dog was dying. Perhaps this latest random bit of movement is a signal that new announcements are to come?

P.T. Anderson and Apple had previously collaborated on music vids for “Paper Bag,” “Limp” and “Fast as You Can.” How about a little fan fave “Paper Bag” below “Hot Knife,” eh?