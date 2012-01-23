Pulp adds more dates to U.S. jaunt in April

In addition to its previously announced show at Coachella, Pulp will play two other date while in the U.S. for the Indio, Calif. festival.

The Jarvis Cocker-led British outfit will also appear at  New York”s Radio City Music Hall on April 11 and San Francisco”s  The Warfield on April 17. Its Coachella appears are April 13 and April 20.Similarly, Radiohead recently announced additional dates around its Coachella set.

In addition to Cocker, the band includes all the original members, including drummer Nick Banks, keyboardist Candida Doyle, bassist Steve Mackey, violinist/guitarist Russell Senior and guitarist Mark Webber.

So do you think the inevitable full-on U.S. tour and album will follow? Pulp came off a nine-year hiatus to play festivals in Europe and Australia last summer, but these U.S. dates mark the first time the group has performed in the U.S. since June 1998 in support of their “This Is Hardcore” album.

