Pulp reuniting for ‘the first time’ in 14 years

All six original members of British band Pulp are reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform at shows in 2011.

Led by Jarvis Cocker, with Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey, Russell Senior and Mark Webber, the rock and post-rock act will be headlining the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on May 27 and the Wireless Festival in London on July 3.

In a release posted on the band’s Facebook page, the sextet said they’d be performing songs from all of Pulp’s career.

“In the meantime, ask yourself this: ‘Do You Remember the First Time?” the post read, referencing Pulp’s song of the same name from 1994.

Pulp last performed with all its original members on Aug. 24, 1996.