‘Purge’ sequel adding multiple small-screen stars to cast

(CBR) The next time viewers experience “The Purge”, it will be alongside some recognizable small-screen stars.

Frank Grillo is already set to headline returning writer-director James DeMonaco”s sequel, hitting theaters next summer. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, some new names have been added to the cast: Michael K. Williams, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez and Carmen Ejogo.

Williams played Omar Little, the Robin Hood of Baltimore, on HBO”s “The Wire” for five acclaimed seasons. He still appears on the network, portraying Chalky White on the Prohibition-era drama “Boardwalk Empire”. Gilford, meanwhile, is best known as stammering second-string quarterback Matt Saracen on “Friday Night Lights”. And as much as you want to forget about her character, Kiele Sanchez was very much a part of the third season of “Lost”; she played diamond thief and “Exposé” star Nikki of “Nikki and Paolo” fame.

Ejogo, meanwhile, doesn”t have an iconic TV character to her name (at least not one I”m aware of, so please, correct me in the comments if I”m wrong), but has starred in recent films including “Sparkle” and “Alex Cross”.

“The Purge 2” hits theaters on June 20.