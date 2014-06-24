Queen Elizabeth Visits ‘Game of Thrones’ Set: What Is She Thinking In This Photo?

#Game of Thrones
06.24.14 4 years ago

Predictably dressed in the outfit of a three-year-old girl on Easter, Queen Elizabeth visited the “Game of Thrones” set on Tuesday to, I guess, stare at the Iron Throne in confusion, and someone thankfully snapped a shot of her eyeing the lofty perch with a look that is currently garnering as much speculation as the Mona Lisa's smile.  So what was she thinking when this photo was taken, exactly? A few ideas:

Anyone else have any ideas? Sound off with your own captions in the comments.

