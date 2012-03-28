Sorry, Adam Lambert fans: Queen reveal Sonisphere 2012 has been cancelled

Turns out bands including Kiss, Queen, Marilyn Manson, Faith No More and The Darkness will not be performing at this year’s Sonisphere music festival, as the event has reportedly been cancelled. The source? Queen, slated to perform with “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert, revealed the news via their official website earlier today (though the offending post has since mysteriously disappeared).
Further evidence of the cancellation comes from the ticketing section of the official Sonisphere website, which appears to been rendered inactive.
“It is with very heavy hearts and much regret that we announce the cancellation of Sonisphere Knebworth 2012,” read the statement on Queenonline.com earlier today, according to the BBC.
Sonisphere 2012 was slated to take place at Knebworth Park in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England from July 6-8. Other scheduled acts included Mastodon, Wolfmother, Evanescence, Cypress Hill, Incubus, Flogging Molly, Refused, Lacuna Coil, Switchfoot and Andrew W.K.
Were any of you planning on attending Sonisphere this year? Sound off in the comments!
Well, this is what you get when you put some idiot from American Idol who tries to be provocative to headline a metal festival. No self-respecting metal/hard rock fan wants to see Adam Lambert butcher Queen songs. Fuck that little shit.
this is a ridiculous comment. Sonisphere festivals all over Europe are cancelled, not just this one that Queen + Adam Lambert were going to perform at. Check out the EMA video of Queen and Adam and be enlightened.
What a loser you are….probably can’t accept that he can sing better than anyone at that festival. But then again, no self-respecting person would care what some metal/hard rock thug like you thinks. You probably fantasize about him based on your last comment.
Hi Steven. I would simply like to echo what so many wise people have already said in different ways….That you are basically a musically uneducated twit.
Lambert has more talent in one follicle of his hair than anyone else in their entire bodies. May and Taylor are AWARE of this. It’s why they asked hum to join them. As has also been pointed out…MOST of the festivals have been cancelled.
Last, but certainly not least..Lambert is neither an “idiot” nor “little”(at 6’1”)
He also has paid his dues in musical theater since age 10! Freddie himself was very theatrical.But why am I wasting time trying to educate a pompous fool such as yourself? Get a clue, fool.
You have got to be kidding. They cancelled all the festivals and Queen was only playing at the UK one.
who is the idiot? say what?
Hahaha…No worries. You’ll get to spend your lowly little life sitting by your computer writing ignorant, fear-filled, hateful absurdities again.
The statement from QUEEN: “We are disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the
Sonisphere Festivals as we were very much looking forward
to performing with Adam Lambert and particularly as the
venue was Knebworth, our last stand with Freddie. We
apologise for the disappointment to all those who were
looking forward to seeing us. We are working to see if we can
redress the situation at some other venue.”
Roger Taylor and Brian May
Well, Steven, you whine like a little twit. Should you happen make to age 16, you’ll finally understand why Adam Lambert is the finest vocalist of your generation. Were he anything less, Brian May and Roger Taylor wouldn’t have chosen him to front for them.
I agree with Steve – Once you appear on a $hitty reality show, you’re struck from the register – forever – that said, it’s not what “broke” the festival
Erm…Nightwish appeared on the Finnish Eurovision trials in 2000 which is as good as reality tv and they still have a reputation lol.
Had tickets, can confirm cancellation. What a shame.
Oh crap, looks like I’ll have to defend myself.
@Susan-I don’t need to see Adam Lambert sing. I’ve heard him sing. He’s crap.
@Glamyit58-just because he can sing better than some of those acts (yeah, right) doesn’t mean he’ll be any good. Especially someone who is essentially manufactured. Plus, he’s not my type.
@Redrosequeen1-I’m uneducated? Paying your dues through a karaoke contest is not the way to go. Freddie Mercury didn’t need that. And you dare compare a legend like Freddie Mercury to a twat that tried to get oral at the American Music Awards just to be shocking? Honey, go back to school.
@Voltaire-Adam Lambert, finest vocalist of our generation? No. your generation sucks. I grew up in the days of 90s alternative. Besides, will anyone remember Adam Lambert 10 years from now?
steven..everybody is entitled to their own opinion, you are obviously not a fan of adams..fine..but do you need to come on here and be such an arsehole about it?..you don’t like him..so don’t watch him..simple really.
Why can’t Lambert fans accept criticism? Its like listening to Clay Aiken fans all over again. Gross.
Freddie Mercury, Queen and the music world miss you so much. That is all.
My point exactly. Thank you.
Well, when the criticism contains ad hominem attacks, then I really don’t have to respect it then, do I?
Steven- watch the EMA Award performance again- take a close look at the smile on Brian May’s face and the reaction of the audience as Adam Lambert’s delivers a stellar performance. ???!!!
<<<agrees with steve, adam lambert… c'mon, maybe santana.. tool.. megadeth to finally be given a headline.. what a joke
There will NEVER be another Freddie Mercury or Queen, the original group. Period. Freddie, John, Brian and Roger-we miss you all!!