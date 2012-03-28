Sorry, Adam Lambert fans: Queen reveal Sonisphere 2012 has been cancelled

03.28.12

Turns out bands including Kiss, Queen, Marilyn Manson, Faith No More and The Darkness will not be performing at this year’s Sonisphere music festival, as the event has reportedly been cancelled. The source? Queen, slated to perform with “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert, revealed the news via their official website earlier today (though the offending post has since mysteriously disappeared).

Further evidence of the cancellation comes from the ticketing section of the official Sonisphere website, which appears to been rendered inactive.

“It is with very heavy hearts and much regret that we announce the cancellation of Sonisphere Knebworth 2012,” read the statement on Queenonline.com earlier today, according to the BBC.

Sonisphere 2012 was slated to take place at Knebworth Park in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England from July 6-8. Other scheduled acts included Mastodon, Wolfmother, Evanescence, Cypress Hill, Incubus, Flogging Molly, Refused, Lacuna Coil, Switchfoot and Andrew W.K.

Were any of you planning on attending Sonisphere this year? Sound off in the comments!

