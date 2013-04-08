Listen: Queens Of The Stone Age’s awesome ‘My God Is the Sun’

#Queens of the Stone Age
04.08.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Queens Of The Stoneage will release their first album in six years on June 4. Judging from first single “My God Is the Sun,” it will be worth the wait.

Just listen to those crunchy guitars. You could spread butter on them and a sell ’em at Whole Foods but, like,   the hard rock version of Whole Foods, which I think may be opening in Norway later this year. Anyway. Every part is exacted and I feel an amphitheatrical rising in my chest when the bass takes the lead in those first few bars. Josh Homme — who now goes by Joshua Homme, apparently — keeps his operatic tenor in the same wheelhouse as ever, but the mix is all gnarls and groove.

Homme collaborated with Dave Grohl in “Sound City” and in supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, so it’s nice to see his original project out again.

“My God Is the Sun” is featured on new album “… Like Clockwork,” out in two months; the Matador set has cover artwork by Boneface. Homme describes it as “an audio documentary of a manic year.”

QOTSA’s last album was 2007’s near-perfect “Era Vulgaris.”

Here is the tracklist for “… Like Clockwork”:

1. Keep Your Eyes Peeled
2. I Sat By The Ocean
3. The Vampyre of Time and Memory
4. If I Had A Tail
5. My God Is The Sun
6. Kalopsia
7. Fairweather Friends
8. Smooth Sailing
9. I Appear Missing
10. …Like Clockwork

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSJOSH HOMMELike Clockworkmy god is the sunQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP