Listen: Queens Of The Stone Age’s awesome ‘My God Is the Sun’

Queens Of The Stoneage will release their first album in six years on June 4. Judging from first single “My God Is the Sun,” it will be worth the wait.
Just listen to those crunchy guitars. You could spread butter on them and a sell ’em at Whole Foods but, like, the hard rock version of Whole Foods, which I think may be opening in Norway later this year. Anyway. Every part is exacted and I feel an amphitheatrical rising in my chest when the bass takes the lead in those first few bars. Josh Homme — who now goes by Joshua Homme, apparently — keeps his operatic tenor in the same wheelhouse as ever, but the mix is all gnarls and groove.
Homme collaborated with Dave Grohl in “Sound City” and in supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, so it’s nice to see his original project out again.
“My God Is the Sun” is featured on new album “… Like Clockwork,” out in two months; the Matador set has cover artwork by Boneface. Homme describes it as “an audio documentary of a manic year.”
QOTSA’s last album was 2007’s near-perfect “Era Vulgaris.”
Here is the tracklist for “… Like Clockwork”:
1. Keep Your Eyes Peeled
2. I Sat By The Ocean
3. The Vampyre of Time and Memory
4. If I Had A Tail
5. My God Is The Sun
6. Kalopsia
7. Fairweather Friends
8. Smooth Sailing
9. I Appear Missing
10. …Like Clockwork
