Quentin Tarantino going forward with ‘The Hateful Eight’

(CBR) Make no mistake: Quentin Tarantino is not done with “The Hateful Eight.”

After a script leak briefly killed his interest in pursuing the Western, Tarantino has had a change of heart, and now plans to shoot “The Hateful Eight” in the near future. The “Kill Bill” and “Django Unchained” filmmaker confirmed the news during an appearance over the weekend at Comic-Con International in San Diego in the form of a sheepish admission: “Yeah, we”re going to be doing 'The Hateful Eight.'”

The word comes from Empire, which attended the panel. At the time of the script leak, Tarantino was furious (“I gave it to six people,” he said. “It”s a betrayal.”), but now, he”s prepared to move on and make the film. It doesn”t hurt that a live reading of the “Hateful Eight” script in April went over so well. Those who performed the script reading in Los Angeles – including Bruce Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, Tim Roth and more – are rumored to still be involved with “The Hateful Eight,” as it transitions from script to full-fledged film.

No release date has been set for “The Hateful Eight.”

