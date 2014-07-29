Quentin Tarantino: ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ could be in theaters next year

(CBR) Quentin Tarantino is getting ready to make “The Hateful Eight” happen (despite previously shelving the project due to a script leak), and now it turns out he”s ready to revisit another old project.

During his Comic-Con International appearance on the Dynamite Entertainment panel, Tarantino said the two “Kill Bill” films will finally be combined and available as one movie: the long-rumored “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair,” a film that”s only been screened for select audiences. But according to Tarantino, mainstream moviegoers could get a chance to take a stab at “The Whole Bloody Affair” in the near future.

Here”s what Tarantino said on the panel, according to Slash Film:

“What”s going on with that is originally back when 'Kill Bill' was going to be one movie, I wrote an even longer anime sequence. So you see in the movie [O-Ren] kill her boss but then there was that long hair guy… The big sequence was her fighting that guy. I.G. [The Japanese Anime Studio] who did 'Ghost in the Shell' said we can”t do that and finish it in time for your thing. And [plus] you can”t have a thirty-minute piece in your movie. I said okay. It was my favorite part but it was the part you could drop. So we dropped it and then later when I.G. heard we were talking about doing 'Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair' – they still had the script so without even being commissioned, they just did it and paid for it themselves. It”s really terrific. Anyway, The Weinstein Company and myself were talking about actually coming out with it sometime, not before the year is out, but within the next year with limited theatrical engagement as well.”

Here”s hoping we”ll hear some official news from Weinstein before too long.