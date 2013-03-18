Questlove reveals another Justin Timberlake album coming in 2013

Could Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” out Tuesday, be just half of his 2013 output?

Yes, if we are to believe Roots drummer Questlove. In a chat board posting on okayplayer.com over the weekend, he said that we”ve only heard half of the story: “Spoiler alert. 20/20 Vol 2 comes out in nov. (10 songs now…10 songs later = 20 vision).”

Furthermore, Questlove has heard the tunes: “He played me songs out of order and off both records so I don”t know what made the final cut.

It”s one of those things that just makes sense, doesn”t it? Regardless, we”ve contacted Timberlake”s representative to see if we can get any confirmation.

Questlove may be spilling the beans inappropriately, but it”s also possible that he got the news straight from JT”s mouth since they were hanging together last week while Timberlake performed nightly on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and he DJ”d before Timberlake”s well-received SXSW set on Saturday night.

As far s Questlove”s review of the album? He calls it “overly ambitious,” in response to the New York Times’ middling review. He also gives JT credit for sticking with Timbaland. “I admire the balls it took to make this record. cause he coulda easily urshurd [cq] his work in and made diplo his teddy riley to 20/20″s dangerous instead of sticking with Timb”s Quincy.” Lots of different references there to follow…

But he”s not done, Questlove also reveals that Timberlake figured that “Suit & Tie” would not appeal to those under 35. Says Questlove, after he told JT that his 25-year old assistant wasn”t a “Suit & Tie” fan, Timberlake “was like, ‘why do we put all of our power in the hands of 18 year olds… I wanted to make a joint that 40 year olds would love too.”

Sadly, Questlove came back a few hours later and was made that he couldn”t post on Okeyplayer (“I thought okayplayer was a place I could trust) about Timberlake and not have bloggers pick up on it.

