Quick Look: Is ‘Dance Moms’ a guilty pleasure or child abuse TV?

After seeing endless promos for “Dance Moms” (Wed. 10 p.m. on Lifetime) during “Project Runway,” I felt compelled to check out this hour-long trainwreck even as the very concept made my blood run cold. From the promos, it appeared to be a show about a shrewish, dictatorial dance teacher bullying children and their befuddled mothers into grueling rehearsals, ridiculous dance competitions and hefty investments of time and money.
After seeing the show, I have to say — that first impression isn’t exactly off.
I will admit, as much as I love reality TV, I draw the line at reality TV about kids. Kids cannot give informed consent. Little kids can barely think past lunchtime, much less imagine the longterm repercussions of their actions. In theory, parents are supposed to have the maturity and perspective necessary to protect their children from, say, being haunted for eternity by embarrassing YouTube footage of them puking on stage or the strain of having to fulfill a parent’s unmet need for stupid plastic trophies. But that’s just a theory, because as we all know, there are plenty of crazypants moms out there who are perfectly comfortable pimping out their tykes. And yes, “Dance Moms” has plenty of them.
The saving grace (if we can call it that) of this show is how little the children actually matter. Just as they seem to be peripheral to the drama of their own mothers’ lives, they are little more than plot devices here. While they will probably need therapy for many, many reasons once they are adults (or, you know, really right now), the content of this television show isn’t likely to be one of them. For the most part, these kids seem well-behaved and enthusiastic about dance. It’s the moms who need to be put into rubber rooms.
Though it’s tempting to lump all of the moms into the scary pageant mom category, there’s actually a wide and creepy variety of neuroses on display here. The main drama, of course, stems from Abby Lee Miller, the dance instructor. While she’s not as evil as I thought she might be in the promos (although pretty close — I’m giving her a pass because there was no human sacrifice that I noticed), there’s no denying she’s a manipulative, bullying force of nature who thinks telling a little kid to suck it up and stop crying (because, you know, six is too old for that kind of stupid baby crap) is just another day at the office.
Her attitude is that it’s better to make the children cry with her scathing commentary on their tiny little bowlegs and floppy turnout rather than have those same children cry while on stage, but here’s a question: why do the kids need to cry at all?
Ah, I know why! Because for Miller, this is about stroking her own ego. Kids, shmids! As far as she’s concerned, she could be coaching goldfish or tree frogs, which she would probably prefer because she could flush the ones that didn’t perform and then throw the mom frogs or fish under the moving wheels of her car, just for kicks.
The most galling thing about Miller, though, is her antagonistic relationship with the mothers — which she has no problem airing out in front of the kids. Don’t want your seven-year-old dressing like a tiny little hooker and slapping her own ass on stage? Well, you’re just a gutless weenie ruining little Chloe or whoever’s chances of becoming a STAR! Did you hear that, Chloe or whoever? No? Let me repeat it. Pay attention, I’m belittling your mom here so you’ll have PLENTY of ammunition when you become a bitchy little teenager!
Which brings us to the moms. The moms, not being completely evil (though some are close), seem to vacillate between wanting the best dance education money can buy for their little cherubs and wanting Miller to stop treating said little cherubs like inmates at a county lock-up.
While most of the moms blur into a blonde or mostly blonde mass of competitive, overly-enmeshed and oddly passive whining and sniping held tight in Miller’s dictatorial grasp, one mom stands out as being way too smart for this crap.
Holly is a school principal, and as the only African-American mom on the show, she’s none too fond of Miller’s enthusiasm for sticking her kid in an Afro and animal-print disco outfit that practically screams bad blaxploitation movie. But Holly, who apparently lives in a world where progress can be made through polite business meetings and intelligent conversation, doesn’t get very far in making a case to Miller, who just freaks the hell out that anyone would question her! About anything! Because her frogs, I mean students, WIN!
Holly also tries to convince Miller that she’s just way too mean to little kids. Hey, that’s what I was thinking! Go Holly! Fight the good fight! But when a Holly/Miller argument finally gets to be too much for the school principal, she dissolves into tears. In front of her kid. Who comforts her. Holly is crushed, because her kid is the one comforting her when it really should be the other way around. So Holly moans about this in the bathroom to one of the other mothers WHILE THEIR KIDS ARE WITH THEM, loitering near the paper towel dispenser and probably wishing they could still live with their grandparents.
So, I’m sure you can guess what happens after this big ol’ wake-up call, can’t you? Holly pulls little Nia out of Miller’s stupid school and the lame ass dance competition she’s in, right? Holly just grabs her kid’s hand and tells this small town dictator of dance to kiss her ass, right? Holly shows her daughter that she will protect her and be the smart grown-up, right?
Right?
Uh, no. Nia’s solo wins first place in the dance competition, so apparently Miller was doing something right and Holly just shuts up and settles down.
Insert groan of frustration right about here.
I’m hoping Holly just can’t leave the show without breaking a contractual agreement or something, but probably not. And mind you, Holly seems like the most rational, most insightful and least messed up parent on the show. Hope Nia hasn’t given away her Afro yet.
Do you watch “Dance Moms”? Do you think Abby Lee Miller is a good teacher? Would you send your kids to her?
I don’t have to see this show to know that these adults are disgusting individuals. Hopefully this show will die the quick death it deserves.
Excuse you this show is amazing… you deserve to die for saying that how is it destroying kids…its making them famous…..every little girls dream is to be famous so…your wrong so shut the hell up
RLK is the kind of person who evidently condones child abuse. These children are being exploited and victimized, being told not to cry, being rejected by their own parents, they are show dogs and it’s wrong! TROOPERMSU you are correct.
@RLK
NO. It is the MOMS who want to be famous. Not little girls who, left to their own devices. would probably rather play in mud that be yelled at by an unhappy witch who admits to never having liked dance. The moms are living through their children, and do not have the clarity to realize that their girls are in the hands of a tyrant, nor the bravery to leave and the self-esteem to send their daughters to a studio where they will be respected as intelligent life with emotions, dreams, and fears.
@RLK No wonder you like this show, you’ve been untreated for too long. “you deserve to die”? Please seek help as soon as possible, clearly you can’t recognize abuse since you’ve been abused yourself. Very sad..
@RLK
“it’s making them famous…”
Are you kidding me? Lindsey Lohan is famous.
All of these children will need therapy. Hopefully, they are already getting it. I realize this is probably scripted to a large degree, and the producers and editors cut is in such a way that it shows the very worst in all the adults, but I don’t understand how this show remains on the air. It sure looks like child abuse to me.
I think that these kids on the show are perfectly decent people. They should not be criticized. It is the moms. Even the moms aren’t that bad. Reality tv brings out the worst in adults and that is just the way it is. But, people like it. And these girls knew what they were in for when they joined Abby Lee Dance Co.
The author of this article needs a chill pill. It is easy to criticize the show because it does pay a lot of attention to the mom’s antics. However, if you put that aside, focus on the hard work the girls do, the effort put in by the moms doing wordrobe, hair and makeup and the tenacity that Abby has in trying to instill the best in her students, then the show takes on a different light. Unlike toddlers and tiaras, these little girls know what they want and express themselves often, though not always with a successful outcome.
I literally just saw a commercial where that fat slob tells the girls they have to “prove Brooke wrong and show her how worthless she is”. How can ANYONE be okay with this?!
I strongly agree with your article. I have to admit I watch shaking my head with the parents behaviors and allowing their children to be belittled. However, I love to see the girls dance they are talented. Abby is on a high horse and she pulls these parents strings like puppets. Children should enjoy dance, cheering sports in general and it’s hard to believe these girls are enjoying it it is more competitive amongst each other. As far as Holly she is living in a fantasy world and it is hard to see her as a principle guiding others children, when she’s letting her daughter feel less then. I doubt she’s not proud of her race but in reality she has to accept it. She may have money but she needs to face reality. I am African American so in a sense I do feel Nia should be versatile however, taught in class and given dances with meaning not wearing a afro. It’s obvious shes black. Holly allows her daughter to be mistreated on every episode. Abby holds grudges against the parents and takes it out on the children. I love to see Maddy dance, but it’s obvious she’s a favorite of Abby. Just so much more I can say! Let’s just hope one parent gets a backbone and says let’s try somewhere new… Abby is full of herself, so sad she bullies kids..
Sounds like someone has spent, wasted rather, wayyyyy too much time analyzing and critiquing EVERY little thing about the show. At least these young girls aren’t part of the devastatingly enormous childhood obesity epidemic. Would you rather they sit around all day playing mind- numbing video games? Or make something of themselves through teamwork, dedication, and building a great work ethic? And aside from all of that, here’s the beauty of this crazy new fangled thing they call a television….you can change the channel…*gasp*…or even better….YOU CAN
TURN IT OFF! Who knew?!
What? At least they’re not obese? It shouldn’t be a choice between obesity and verbal abuse. And that’s what this show is full of- child abuse. It’s despicable. Sure, I don’t have to watch it. But IT SHOULDN’T EXIST AT ALL. That’s the beauty of this crazy new fangled thing called intelligence and compassion- it makes people aware when abuse is occurring and sometimes causes them to say “Hey…that’s wrong. It should stop.”
I honestly don’t see where this show teaches the kids to “make something of themselves through teamwork, dedication, and building a great work ethic.” As far as I see, it teaches them that they need to tolerate bullying, and be prepared to stab anyone ahead of them in the back to get ahead themselves. Seems like a wonderful step toward the girls tolerating years of domestic abuse from violent husbands, or possibly their future pimps. Way to go, Lifetime.
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”
You and I can turn the TV off. But those girls may be forced into dance with that tyrant until the day they turn eighteen. And by then, the damage is done.
abby lee miller is a penny ante amateur – it disgusts me to see how much trust they put in someone who spouts on and on about dance as a profession and yet never had one – started teaching as a teenager? probably because she couldn’t dance herself. and in any other universe but reality television, no adult would get away with that strident awful behavior of hers. all for the sake of plastic trophies, dancing in front of almost empty auditoria in the hope that someone somewhere connected with show business will see them. they should just move to new york or l.a. and send their kids to someone who actually has something to do with the business, instead of this backwoods wannabee.
Actually, I’m wondering if Abby Lee Miller is using her studio as therapy for some abuse she may have received as a child. I noticed that two of her choreographies re-enacted tales of child abuse and abduction, not typically the subject of kid recitals. I’m also wondering how someone whose whole life was and is devoted to dance has managed to pack on so much weight. Is it possible that the pounds were added as a protective barrier? It’s not just the moms who may need therapy
Very insightful comment that Abby might well be playing out her own abuse both through numbers the girls dance and through her own abusive behavior. . I’ve worked in treatment homes with children for 24 years and you have it right that abuse becomes a cycle unless a person can get insight and break that cycle. Without being nasty you make a great point about her weight as it does contradict the idea that she’s a role model for the children and its fair to speculate what all those pounds are covering up some unresolved issues. . 7 hours of dancing after school probably exhausts the kids and steals their childhoods but like Abby the moms live through their children rather than support their dreams . Most revealing was on last show when Abby proudly said “I made Maddy” In the end its all about Abby and the only sane person at the end was Maddy’s dad who said dance had ruined his marriage and he wanted to pull his daughters out of dance. Probably better to cut their time spent on dancing to at least half and hopefully that will start to bring the children’s life back in balance. They like Abby would be happier with less focus on them
Encouraging children to pursue their interests and abilities is a good thing..but how can you expect a child to have any concept of “teamwork” and “work ethic” when the main reason they are working towards a goal is so that they will not be verbally abused. Children are sensitive and vulnerable and there is no excuse for ANY adult to berate them in ANY way.Do you think it would be acceptable for another adult to come up to you and verbally abuse you? I’m thinking not…so why the hell is it ok to do it to a child who has no power or say in the matter and whose self esteem and emotional well being are in the balance?
I think Abby is an amazing teacher, you’ve obviously never been in the dance world. (I don’t mean any offense by that but people who have been in that world think that sometimes Abby is lenient.) I wouldn’t send my child to her, but I don’t want my child to be a dancer. If I did heck yes I would send my child to her. The only thing I have a problem with was the hooker dance and the favortism towards Maddie.
The girls (for the most part) are nice and sweet. They aren’t squashed under Abby’s foot and they sometimes have fun with Abby. They had a pool party, they go out for ice cream etc. There’s a special relationship between dancers and (good) dance teachers. You feel like you can tell them anything because you spend most of your time with them.
However Maddy and McKenzie’s mom is a b-tch. First off does she know that she has two daughters? No wonder McKenzie is upset so much, her mom is obsessed with Maddy! McKenzie is put on the back burner and she’ll never get the love of the parent she needs.
I agree with this Stephanie! I used to be a gymnast for a long time, which isn’t the same thing as dance. But I can appreciate the hard work that goes into something like this. especially because I started so young and did it for years. I felt a lot of pressure from my mom to win and from my coach but I don’t regret all the hours I spent training because I enjoyed it and I did have a special kind of relationship with my coaches and team mates. And I also totally agree with the part about Maddy and Mckenzie. I think with every reality tv show there comes a lot of unessecary drama, and sometimes it can look worse because thats all that they try to get on tape, is the drama. Theres a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people at home watching don’t get. Bottom line is, a lot of these girls are going places with their dancing careers because of all the hardwork put in my everyone, but mostly themselves. I have to say I love this show and can relate A LOT.
I grew up in the dance world. Moved to NYC to pursue it as a career when I was 22. I had a somewhat manipulative dance teacher — but NOTHING like Abby Lee. She’s not an amazing dance teacher. Do you know what good dance is? It’s an art form….not a stage full of fouettes and leaps with no artistically creative or original movement. I grew up in a competition studio and I do appreciate the discipline it taught me. However, when you see real dance, you understand that the crap Abby Lee teaches is a gimic. The one thing I will say is that the girls appear to have strong technique which will hopefully help them branch out when they are old enough and get the hell away from Abby Lee and her psychotic tendencies.
The girls (for the most part) are nice and sweet. They aren’t squashed under Abby’s foot and they sometimes have fun with Abby. They had a pool party, they go out for ice cream etc. There’s a special relationship between dancers and (good) dance teachers. You feel like you can tell them anything because you spend most of your time with them.
I love this show!!
Something tells me none of you have ever set foot in a dance studio… Seriously, relax. Yeah, some of the moms are ridiculous, but Abby’s always right. Those moms need to shut up and let her do her job. If these girls didn’t want to dance, THEY WOULDN’T. OBVIOUSLY they enjoy dancing. They’re old enough to make decisions on what they want to do.
Rachel, you are a moron. These 7-10 year old girls are not making her own decisions. They’re doing what the moms want them to do. Lets flashback, MacKenzie telling her mom (and I quote) “I don’t want to do it, I’m not ready.” Mom’s reply, “I don’t want to hear that. Get in there.” Need another hear we go. Maddie says, “I feel sick, I want to go home.” Mom says, “suck it up. You’ve never miss dance class. Go.” A child will do anything to please a parent, and extra if promised puppies and ice cream sundaes. Please do yourself a favor and think before you type.
And what will the kids do if their parents coerce their kids not to quit? The mothers love dance more than their daughters! But their kids will continue to do it because they love and want to impress their moms.
Abby she is a good dance teacher.. she might yell alot but look at how good this kids are.
I watched three episodes of this show at the end of season and was disgusted (I watched three to make an informed opinion). The abusive way the teacher treats these children is appalling and that the mothers allow it by continuing to bring he children to Abby is repulsive to me. I am a parent, teacher and an a trained dancer. I performed with a children’s ballet theater, performed with a company in California, apprenticed with The company in London minored in dance through college, and danced professionally in two US companies. I now choreograph 12-18 year old students.
My teachers never publicly humiliated us, screamed at us, ranted at us or our parents, called us names or told us their reputation was on the line. And our parents never screamed at the teacher or (that I ever saw) had verbal conflicts with the teacher or other parents. The show is absolute craziness. The teacher is a narcissist and the parents are manipulative pimps trying to gain self-worth through their children.
My dance teachers helped develop hundreds of professional dancers and choreographers; they never needed to use the insane tactics that Abby uses and I never once saw a parent treat their child the way these mothers do.They behaved professionally, nurturingly, maturely, respectfully and lead by example. They taught us self-discipline, a work ethic, and pride in our art. What these little girls are doing is not art; it is not dance. They are glorified circus acts. Some of them have potential if they leave this competition crap behind and actually train in the technique and artistry of dance. all I see coming for this “Abbyland mentality” is a loathing of dance and distorted view of appropriate mature behavior and self-respect.
that woman Abby Lee Miller is disgusting and a child abuser, and shame on the mothers for allowing this disgusting individual treat their kids the way they do, if it was for me i would put that woman in jail and if i were lifetime i would pull that stupid show off the air
This show is all about child abuse. There is no way I would subject my child or myself to the humiliation that Abby Lee Miller puts people through. I hate that cow and someone should turn her in for abuse.
I grew up in Dance and My dance teacher sent many students on to a proffessional career. My teacher was wonderful and caring. She is the pillar of our community and is still sending dancers on to their dreams. Anyone who thinks Abby Lee Miller should teach kids dance is crazy. I will go one step further Child protective services should be involved due to all of the verbal abuse from this women and shame on their moms for allowing it to continue!
I cant believe there is anyone out there that would think this is alright. This is abuse and they should not only take this off the air, lifetime should be held responsible for allowing this! I just watched this show for the first time, and yes you could change the channel and forget about it, but this reality show is crossing the line when it is at the expense of the children. And the comments about these kids are stars because of that woman, is absolutely crazy. Those children are going to pay for being belittled and told they were screw ups. Take a look at how she turned out, there’s a reason she is a cranky, mean, loud mouthed no it all, that nobody can stand. Its hard to believe that there are people that think that those kids wouldn’t be stars if she did not treat them that way. Wow! What is happening to this world! How has this show stayed on the air?
?
Abby is cruel and her evil is growing everyday. She’s verbally abusive it’s very disturbing to see the way she treats the kids. She should be suspended. She is extremely unforgivably cruel, mean and deliberately hurtful to Chloe, this alone is enough for the authorities to do something. She needs to be suspended and sent to child abuse classes.
Aside from the sickness that drives some mothers to exploit their children and live out their fantacies vicarously through them, you have to wonder how the networks act as a willing party in this. Making children into sexual objects endangers all children. And what about madam/ringleader, what the hell. Take this abomonation off of TV and God save the children frmm their momis.
lol. Your white guilt is showing. All of the moms are dumb, no exceptions.
I’ve watched this show and cannot believe the mom’s allow this abuse to continue from Abby Lee Miller. She’s very rude and completely crazy. Her current problems have her on the edge of a nervous breakdown. She cannot have a conversation with an adult in a civil fashion. She’s just mean! If the conversation gets too much for her after yelling and belittling everyone she runs away. What kind of person does that? A crazy person who can’t talk to anyone who has their own opinion. Tonight’s show was a disgrace. I can’t believe that Lifetime keeps this show on the air.
I used to be a fan of this show. I looked forward to watching it. Until Ms Miller went off the deep end. It’s gotten so bad compared to what it started out as. I really love watching the girls dance. You would think she would care about those girls being the best that could be on stage but how is that possible with the atmosphere she’s subjecting them too. I think the moms should take their daughters to a teacher that is on this side of crazy and nurtures and cares about the girls. There are good dance teachers out there that would not behave in this disgusting manner. The mom’s should take their children and leave maybe then Ms Miller would regret her behavior and get some appreciation for what she has. So Sad!