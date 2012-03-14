R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck working on solo album

03.14.12 6 years ago

College rock icons-turned-radio rock legends R.E.M. may have called it quits last year, but prolific guitarist Peter Buck is soldiering on, working on his debut solo album.

Buck, who often spent his downtime playing with multiple side projects including the Warren Zevon-led Hindu Love Gods, The Minus 5, The Baseball Project, and Robyn Hitchcock and the Venus 3, is putting together songs for an upcoming record.

Minus 5 bandmate (and frequent R.E.M. contributor) Scott McCaughey told a Seattle radio station that, while no release date has been set yet, known vinyl enthusiast Buck plans to release the collection on LP only (no CD or MP3 downloads) and that the sound will be pretty “out.” Buck may even sing on the album.

TAGSMinus 5peter buckREMScott McCaughey

