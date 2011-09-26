R.E.M. reveals track listing for 31-year retrospective

Last week came word that R.E.M. 31-year history would be tied up nearly in a bow with “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage: 1982-2011,” but details were scant on the package.

Now we are getting the full track listing for the Nov. 15, 40-song retrospective, plus the good news that it will include three new tracks, first single “We All Go Back To Where We Belong,” “A Month of Sundays” and “Hallelujah.” “Belong” goes to radio on Oct. 18.

[More after the jump…]

The collection covers the band”s I.R.S. material, as well as its later work on Warner Bros. The Athens, Ga.-based group announced it was breaking up Sept. 21.

“Working through our music and memories from over three decades was a hell of a journey,” says bassist Mike Mills of choosing the songs that appear on “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage.” “We realized that these songs seemed to draw a natural line under the last 31 years of our working together.”

The track-listing for R.E.M., Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage, 1982 – 2011 is as follows (and we think you can figure out which disc is Part Heart and which is Part Garbage):



Disc 1:

Gardening At Night

Radio Free Europe

Talk About The Passion

Sitting Still

So. Central Rain

(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville

Driver 8

Life And How To Live It

Begin The Begin

Fall On Me

Finest Worksong

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

The One I Love

Stand

Pop Song 89

Get Up

Orange Crush

Losing My Religion

Country Feedback

Shiny Happy People



Disc 2:

The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

Everybody Hurts

Man On The Moon

Nightswimming

What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

New Test Leper

Electrolite

At My Most Beautiful

The Great Beyond

Imitation Of Life

Bad Day

Leaving New York

Living Well Is The Best Revenge

Supernatural Superserious

ÜBerlin

Oh My Heart

Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter

A Month of Saturdays

We All Go Back To Where We Belong

Hallelujah

