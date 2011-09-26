R.E.M. reveals track listing for 31-year retrospective

Last week came word that R.E.M. 31-year history would be tied up nearly in a bow with “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage: 1982-2011,” but details were scant on the package.
Now we are getting the full track listing for the Nov. 15, 40-song retrospective, plus the good news that it will include three new tracks, first single “We All Go Back To Where We Belong,” “A Month of Sundays” and “Hallelujah.” “Belong” goes to radio on Oct. 18.
[More after the jump…]
The collection covers the band”s I.R.S. material, as well as its later work on Warner Bros. The Athens, Ga.-based group announced it was breaking up Sept. 21.
“Working through our music and memories from over three decades was a hell of a journey,” says bassist Mike Mills of choosing the songs that appear on “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage.” “We realized that these songs seemed to draw a natural line under the last 31 years of our working together.”
The track-listing for R.E.M., Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage, 1982 – 2011 is as follows (and we think you can figure out which disc is Part Heart and which is Part Garbage):
Disc 1:
Gardening At Night
Radio Free Europe
Talk About The Passion
Sitting Still
So. Central Rain
(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville
Driver 8
Life And How To Live It
Begin The Begin
Fall On Me
Finest Worksong
It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
The One I Love
Stand
Pop Song 89
Get Up
Orange Crush
Losing My Religion
Country Feedback
Shiny Happy People
Disc 2:
The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite
Everybody Hurts
Man On The Moon
Nightswimming
What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
New Test Leper
Electrolite
At My Most Beautiful
The Great Beyond
Imitation Of Life
Bad Day
Leaving New York
Living Well Is The Best Revenge
Supernatural Superserious
ÜBerlin
Oh My Heart
Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter
A Month of Saturdays
We All Go Back To Where We Belong
Hallelujah
Join The Discussion: Log In With