R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, John Doe and others slated for Saturday’s SXSW Big Star tribute

What was meant to be one of the highlights of SXSW:–Big Star”s show Saturday night-will now turn into a tribute to Big Star”s lead singer, Alex Chilton, who died of a heart attack on March 17.

Among the artists who are expected to join the Big Star founding member, Jody Stephens, and current members Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer, are R.E.M.”s Mike Mills, M.Ward, John Doe and the dB”s Chris Stamey.

Stephens told Billboard that Big Star will act as the “house band” for the evening. The band may be joined by Andy Hummel, Big Star”s original bassist and only remaining founding member other than Stephens. Chris Bell died in 1978.