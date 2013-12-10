R. Kelly reveals his love for Oreos in new ‘Cookie’ video

R. Kelly just loves his food-sex metaphors.

For his new video for “Cookie,” the Chicago crooner abandons his zany “Trapped in the Closet” persona for a more straightforward tale of rich ladies’ man with carnal appetites and an opulent mansion fully staffed by hot girls in maid uniforms. It’s sort of like “Downton Abbey,” but with more thongs and milk baths.

In the video, Kelly lounges around in designer clothes and throws the sort of house parties that would make Jay Gatsby green with envy, while frequently comparing a lady’s secret area to an Oreo® cookie. The distinctive black-and-white dessert treat even makes an appearance in the clip. Does Nabisco know about this?



Watch it here:

“Cookie” is the latest single from Kelly’s bran new album “Black Panties.” The video was helmed by Alex Narazi, who’s directed clips for 2 Chainz, T.I. and Lupe Fiasco.



What do you think of “Cookie”?