R. Kelly reveals new ‘Trapped in the Closet’ episode and promises to bring the crazy

You’d better cancel those Black Friday plans.
R. Kelly is bringing you more “Trapped in the Closet,” and he promises it will be just as crazy as the previous installments. The first of the new episodes can be seen below.
IFC will air brand new chapters of the hip-hopera starting Friday, November 23 at 9:00pm ET/PT.
As for what to expect, perhaps Kelly can explain it best. This clip begins in the style of “Masterpiece theater,” with Kelly all cozied up in a warmly-lit library, looking over his reading glasses at the audience, as he re-introduces “Closet’s” plethora of characters. But where’s Chuuuuu-uuuu-uu–ck?
Watch Chapter 23 here:
“Trapped in the Closet” began way back in 2005 as a short-form video based on five songs from Kelly’s album “TP.3 Reloaded.” It soon expanded, and bounced back and forth between sincerity, irony, self-parody and beyond, freely mixing elements of opera, soap opera, film noir, blaxploitation and, of course, pop music.
