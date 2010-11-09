R. Kelly sending a ‘Love Letter’ in time for Christmas

Ladies, I think we know what you want for Christmas.

How about a “Love Letter” from R. Kelly?

The veteran R&B singer is returning just in time for the holiday season with his 11th studio set, out Dec. 14 and led by current single “When a Woman Loves.”

Listen to the song below.

If the track is any indication, the singer is moving more toward soul than contemporary, hip-hop influenced tracks. The title track from “Love Letter” will be the second single, and will be accompanied by remix “Love Letter Christmas” for holiday radio, to impact on Nov. 22.

Kelly’s last set “Untitled” dropped last year around the same time, on Dec. 1, peaking at No. 4 on The Billboard 200.

The singer and songwriter was also fairly present earlier this year with his World Cup anthem “Sign of a Victory,” accompanied by the Soweto Spiritual Singers.