The 2010 World Cup kicks off with a concert on June 10 in Soweto/Johannesburg , South Africa, but football / soccer fans can get their kicks even earlier with some of the songs to be featured in the month-long event.

Epic Records is releasing the 12-track “Listen Up! The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Album” on June 1. R. Kelly with the Soweto Spiritual Singers, Shakira with Freshlyground, Pitbull with TKZee and Dario G, Wyclef, Matisyahu (singing “One Day,” which sounds precisely like “No Woman No Cry”) and more will be featured, along with several African and world artists and Nelson Mandela’s “Message of Hope” to shine the thing off.

“Waka Waka” is the 2010 FIFA World Cup Song, whith “Sign of a Victory” is its anthem. And in what completely perplexes up, there’s such thing as a Mascot Song. Does that mean Pitbull puts on one of those oversized costumes?

Proceeds from the album go to an African non-profit that builds Football for Hope centers for fitness and community living in the continent.

Shakira will be performaing at the opening night concert on the 10th and at the closing ceremonies with Freshlyground on July 11.

The games run June 11 through July 11, and rest assured you’ll be hearing all of these jams during the matches.

Here is the tracklist to “Listen Up! The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Album”:

1. R. Kelly featuring Soweto Spiritual Singers – Sign of a Victory (The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup™ Anthem)

2. Shakira featuring Freshlyground – Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup™ Song)

3. Nneka – Viva Africa

4. Matisyahu featuring Nameless – One Day

5. Ternielle Nelson, Jason Hartman, UJU, Louise Carver, Aya & Deep Level – Shosoloza 2010

6. J Pre, Wyclef, Jazmine Sullivan, and B Howard – Ke Nako

7. Angelique Kidjo and John Legend – Move On Up

8. Judy Bailey featuring Uju – Spirit of Freedom

9. Pitbull, TKZee and Dario G – Game On (The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup™ Mascot Song)

10. MISIA ft M2J + Francis Jocky – Maware Maware

11. Claudia Leitte and Lira – Mascaras (South Africa ’10 to Brasil ’14)

12. Siphiwo featuring Message of Hope from Nelson Mandela – Hope