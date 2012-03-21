R. Kelly’s epic ‘Trapped in the Closet’ to be continued on IFC

Oh sh*t!

In an unexpected twist, IFC has announced that the cable network will air brand new installments of R. Kelly’s music video epic “Trapped in the Closet, with all the cheaters, barettas, little people and over-the-top drama that’s come to be expected of the ongoing musical adventure.

“Trapped in the Closet” started out as short-form video based on five songs from Kelly’s 2005 album “TP.3 Reloaded,” and morphed into one of the strangest items in recent pop culture memory. The seemingly simple tale of a one-night stand gone wrong became an epic mash-up of musical theater, soap opera, film noir and a whole lot of completely indescribable nonsense.

Writer-director Kelly is reuniting the cast and crew of the original saga for the new installments, IFC announced on their site.

Chapters 1 through 12 originally came out in 2005, with 13 through 22 following in 2007. Now, you can finally catch with your old “Closet” pals, including Sylvester, Rufus, Cathy, Big Man, Rosie the Nosy Neighbor, Twan and Pimp Lucius. It’s about time someone got the old gang back together.

Kelly will once again executive produce, write, and co-direct with Jim Swaffield, while Jennifer Caserta, Debbie DeMontreux, Christine Lubrano and Evan Shapiro will exec produce for IFC.

What new plot twists and turns will Kelly come up with this time? Can we suggest some celebrity cameos? Or some 3D footage?

Meanwhile, the ever-busy Kelly’s 12th album, “Write Me Back,” hits shelves in May. He’s also unleashing his sure-to-be-riveting autobiography “Soula Coaster” later this year, and will contribute to the soundtrack of Whitney Houston’s final film “Sparkle” as well.



