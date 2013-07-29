R. Kelly’s new single ‘My Story’ with 2 Chainz: Listen

R. Kelly has a lot of interesting stories, to be sure, but his new single, “My Story” would not be one of them.

[More after the jump…]

The song, the first single from his upcoming album “Black Panties,” finds the R&B superstar singing about his rag-to-riches tale. “This is my story… I went from being broke to sleeping in Versace shirts…money, cars, bad hoes… And I”m sticking to it.” We”re not sure about the “bad hoes” line, so if you can decipher better than us, please do.

It”s a slow groove, trap-influenced tune that is pretty darn uncatchy, especially for someone as capable as writing as great a song as Kelly. 2 Chainz drops in for the obligatory rap half-way through, but even that doesn”t perk up the tune.

What do you think?