Rachel Weisz joins Robert Pattinson in David Cronenberg’s ‘Map of the Stars’

Rachel Weisz is going to help David Cronenberg draw up a “Map to the Stars” in an upcoming film.

The Oscar winner (“The Constant Gardener”) will join the low-budget Hollywood satire’s starry cast that already includes Cronenberg regular Viggo Mortensen and “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, according to French site Allocine.

Character and plot specifics are being kept under wraps, but the film will explore Hollywood excess and greed in a way that surely only Cronenberg (“The Fly, “Dead Ringers”) can.

Mortensen has been in several Cronenberg films, including “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method,” while Pattinson starred in the filmmaker’s most recent film, “Cosmopolis.”

“Map of the Stars” will shoot in L.A. and, fittingly, it will be the Canadian filmmaker’s first film shot in the U.S.

Weisz was recently seen in “The Bourne Legacy” and co-stars alongside James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams in Sam Raimi’s upcoming “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” Weisz reportedly won’t be seen in Terrence Malick’s “To the Wonder.”