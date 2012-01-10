Radiohead adds dates around Coachella headlining stint

Piggybacking off of their newly announced headlining stint at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival, Radiohead have announced three additional dates on their North American tour.

Coachella expanded to two weekends, with identical performers, with the British band plating on April 14 and 21. They also added three other West Coast stops, in Seattle; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and San Jose, Calif. The group has also confirmed that all previously announced tour dates have sold out.

Seattle and San Jose tickets are up on Jan. 14 while Santa Barbara’s onsale is Jan. 21. See the band’s website for all details.

Radiohead are touring behind last year’s “The King of Limbs,” its various remixes and two additional, recently released songs.

Below are Radiohead’s North American tour dates, with new dates in bold:

02/27/12 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena (SOLD OUT)

02/29/12 – Tampa, FL – St. Pete Times (SOLD OUT)

03/01/12 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Areba (SOLD OUT)

03/03/12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

03/05/12 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

03/07/12 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center (SOLD OUT)

03/09/12 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center (SOLD OUT)

03/11/12 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center (SOLD OUT)

03/13/12 – Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center (SOLD OUT)

03/15/12 – Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

04/09/12 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

04/11/12 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavillion

04/12/12 – Santa Barbera, CA – Santa Barbera Bowl

04/14/12 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music Festival

04/21/12 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music Festival