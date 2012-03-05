Radiohead adds more U.S. tour dates

#Radiohead
03.05.12 6 years ago

Almost every single one of Radiohead’s previously announced tour dates have sold out, so it makes some sense that the British rock band add more stops.

This new leg starts at Mansfield, MAss., on May 29; the group will then return to the New York City area with a double-date in Newark. Tickets for these new dates go on sale on March 8.

Radiohead are currently on tour behind “The King of Limbs” and you can check out all their current stops at their website.

Here are Radiohead’s newly added tour dates:

05/29/12 – Comcast Center – Mansfield, MA
05/31/12 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
06/01/12 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
06/03/12 – Verizon Center – Washington, DC
06/05/12 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
06/06/12 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
06/10/12 – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
06/11/12 – The Palace of Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills, MI
06/13/12 – Susquehanna Bank Center – Camden, NJ
06/15/12 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
06/16/12 – Downsview Park – Toronto, ON

#Radiohead
TAGSRADIOHEAD

