Radiohead announce new album ‘The King of Limbs,’ digital out Saturday

Radiohead has announced its eighth full-length record, “The King of Limbs,” and have dubbed it the world’s first “newspaper album.”

The mystery remains what a newpaper album exactly is.

And what the tracklist is. But we’ll know pretty quick, considering the British band is releasing the album in full digitally this Saturday.

“The King of Limbs” will be available for purchase for $9 and $14 for the digital download in MP3 or WAV, respectively, on Feb. 19 exclusively through their website. Then, a standard vinyl and CD release of the album goes to brick-and-mortar, as well as to all other digital shops, on March 28.

Then, if you are patient and have a little more money to drop, you may be interested in the insane deluxe packaging of the set, which will be shipped on May 9. This behemoth contains two clear 10″ vinyl records, a CD, “many large sheets of artwork, 625 tiny pieces of artwork and a full-colour piece of oxo-degradeable plastic to hold it all together,” a digital download the same day everybody else can get it and a chance at winning an autographed 12″ record with two songs on it. No word what the songs are. At $48 (MP3) and $53 (WAV), the price includes shipping.

Click here to check out order information, downloading instructions and all the little bits we know.

With this, we wave goodbye to the name-your-own-price trick that dominated the conversation about Radiohead’s last “In Rainbows.” But there’s also a focus on making that deluxe package deluxe in its physical appearance, rather than packed with bonus audio goodies. They are, again, releasing it through TBD Records.

Aside from that, not much is known about the project, except that the group worked again with longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich and have been at it on and off for the last two to three years. No tour dates have been named yet, but it gets my brain spinning on which major U.S. music festivals haven’t named their headliners yet…

And in this digital age, I appreciate not having a long wait.