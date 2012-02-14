Radiohead, Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers lead 2012 Bonnaroo lineup

The newly reunited Beach Boys have announced their first summer date, and will be sharing the marquee with Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phish at the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The 11th annual, four-day event also boasts a roster including newly minted Grammy Award winners Bon Iver and Skrillex, the Shins, the Avett Brothers, Black Star, Alice Cooper and Feist. Aziz Ansari leads the comedy lineup and another SuperJam has been added — last year, it was the combo of Dr. John and Dan Auerbach. All confirmed acts are listed below.
Bonnaroo runs June 7-10, with tickets going on sale on Saturday (Feb. 18) at noon EST via bonnaroo.com.
Once organizers are finished announcing all acts, it will equal out to more than 125 artists and more than 20 comedians. The fest welcomes back a cinema, a silent disco, a beer garden and multiple food and drink vendors, along with a “salon, sustainable gardening lessons, arcade, Internet cafés and yoga classes.”
Bonnaroo has also announced a new partnership with YouTube for Bonnaroo365, which will run archival interviews and performances along with new material culled from the fest. Additionally, fans can check out music from 2012 Bonnaroo artists at their Spotify playlist.
Here are the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival confirmed artists:
Radiohead
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Phish
The Beach Boys Featuring Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David
Marks
Bon Iver
The Avett Brothers
The Shins
Foster The People
Skrillex
Aziz Ansari
Dispatch
Feist
The Roots
Alice Cooper
SuperJam
Black Star
The Word featuring John Medeski, Robert Randolph and North Mississippi Allstars
Ludacris
Ben Folds Five
Flogging Molly
Spectrum Road featuring Cindy Blackman Santana, Jack Bruce, John Medeski, and Vernon Reid
Mac Miller
Childish Gambino
Major Lazer
tUnE-yArDs
Afrocubism
Flying Lotus
Umphrey’s McGee
Little Dragon
St. Vincent
City and Colour
The Civil Wars
Young The Giant
Two Door Cinema Club
Punch Brothers
NEEDTOBREATHE
Fitz & The Tantrums
Bad Brains
Yelawolf
Dawes
Battles
Danny Brown
The Black Lips
SBTRKT
Phantogram
Kendrick Lamar
Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires
The Kooks
The Joy Formidable
The Antlers
Kathleen Edwards
Mimosa
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Alabama Shakes
Das Racist
Delta Spirit
Gary Clark Jr.
Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk
Laura Marling
Trampled by Turtles
Mogwai
The War On Drugs
Ben Howard
Grouplove
Blind Pilot
ALO
The Devil Makes Three
White Denim
EMA
Here We Go Magic
K-Flay
The Lonely Forest
Mariachi El Bronx
Big Freedia
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.
The Soul Rebels
Kvelertak
SOJA
Steven Bernstein’s MTO Allstars Plays Sly
Big Gigantic
Sarah Jarosz
Orgone
Darondo
Fruit Bats
Moon Taxi
