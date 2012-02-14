Radiohead, Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers lead 2012 Bonnaroo lineup

The newly reunited Beach Boys have announced their first summer date, and will be sharing the marquee with Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phish at the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The 11th annual, four-day event also boasts a roster including newly minted Grammy Award winners Bon Iver and Skrillex, the Shins, the Avett Brothers, Black Star, Alice Cooper and Feist. Aziz Ansari leads the comedy lineup and another SuperJam has been added — last year, it was the combo of Dr. John and Dan Auerbach. All confirmed acts are listed below.

Bonnaroo runs June 7-10, with tickets going on sale on Saturday (Feb. 18) at noon EST via bonnaroo.com.

Once organizers are finished announcing all acts, it will equal out to more than 125 artists and more than 20 comedians. The fest welcomes back a cinema, a silent disco, a beer garden and multiple food and drink vendors, along with a “salon, sustainable gardening lessons, arcade, Internet cafés and yoga classes.”



Bonnaroo has also announced a new partnership with YouTube for Bonnaroo365, which will run archival interviews and performances along with new material culled from the fest. Additionally, fans can check out music from 2012 Bonnaroo artists at their Spotify playlist.



Here are the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival confirmed artists:



Radiohead

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Phish

The Beach Boys Featuring Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David

Marks

Bon Iver

The Avett Brothers

The Shins

Foster The People

Skrillex

Aziz Ansari

Dispatch

Feist

The Roots

Alice Cooper

SuperJam

Black Star

The Word featuring John Medeski, Robert Randolph and North Mississippi Allstars

Ludacris

Ben Folds Five

Flogging Molly

Spectrum Road featuring Cindy Blackman Santana, Jack Bruce, John Medeski, and Vernon Reid

Mac Miller

Childish Gambino

Major Lazer

tUnE-yArDs

Afrocubism

Flying Lotus

Umphrey’s McGee

Little Dragon

St. Vincent

City and Colour

The Civil Wars

Young The Giant

Two Door Cinema Club

Punch Brothers

NEEDTOBREATHE

Fitz & The Tantrums

Bad Brains

Yelawolf

Dawes

Battles

Danny Brown

The Black Lips

SBTRKT

Phantogram

Kendrick Lamar

Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires

The Kooks

The Joy Formidable

The Antlers

Kathleen Edwards

Mimosa

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Alabama Shakes

Das Racist

Delta Spirit

Gary Clark Jr.

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk

Laura Marling

Trampled by Turtles

Mogwai

The War On Drugs

Ben Howard

Grouplove

Blind Pilot

ALO

The Devil Makes Three

White Denim

EMA

Here We Go Magic

K-Flay

The Lonely Forest

Mariachi El Bronx

Big Freedia

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.

The Soul Rebels

Kvelertak

SOJA

Steven Bernstein’s MTO Allstars Plays Sly

Big Gigantic

Sarah Jarosz

Orgone

Darondo

Fruit Bats

Moon Taxi