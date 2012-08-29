Radiohead kicks off season 38 of ‘Austin City Limits’

Radiohead, the Shins and the Civil Wars are among the acts on tap for season 38 of “Austin City Limits,” the long-running live music show that runs on PBS stations.

Radiohead will kick off the season on Oct. 6 with a full-hour performance. 

Below is the broadcast schedule. Seven additional episodes/artists are still to be announced.

October 6         Radiohead
October 13       Bon Iver?
October 20       Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples?
October 27       The Shins | Dr. Dog?
November 3     The Civil Wars | Punch Brothers
November 10   ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2012 (Hosted by Jim Lauderdale and featuring performances by Carolina Chocolate Drops, Richard Thompson, Patty Griffin, Alabama Shakes, Lifetime Achievement Honoree Bonnie Raitt and more)

The Austin City Limits Festival, an outgrowth of the television show, takes place in Austin Oct. 12-14. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + The Machines, Jack White, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, and The Black Keys.

Watch Radiohead perform “Morning Mr. Magpie” from the band’s edition of “Austin City Limits” below.

 

