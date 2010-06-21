Radiohead nearly finished with album, hope for release by year’s end

#Radiohead
06.21.10 8 years ago

According to Radiohead member Ed O’Brien, the band is at the “finishing line” of completing its next album, the follow-up to “In Rainbows.”

In an interview with BBC6 Music, he said “When you”re making a record, a film, write a book for ages and ages you think the finishing line is miles away. Now it feels it”s in touching distance… We”re in the heart of the record. It”s genuinely exciting. It”s very different from what we did last time. It”s really nice to be doing this. It”s so good to be making music with the band that you feel is still as good as it”s ever been… hopefully it will be a matter of weeks.”

Furthermore, the guitarist said of the as-yet-untitled album: “Ideally it would be great if [the album] came out sometime this year. It has got to. I hope so.”

The experience of making this has been thankfully less laborious than “In Rainbows”: apparently, taking three years to make it, bringing in other folks besides “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” score composer Nigel Godrich and hashing out the arrangements onstage instead of the studio made it a real “slog.”

“Traditionally Radiohead in a studio has been, ‘Don your tin helmet, just see it out,’ like a war of attrition. And basically at the end of In Rainbows it had taken three years to sort of come together,” he said. “We knew we had these songs. We really believed in these songs. So, we had to do it right. It just took a long time. And we basically decided then and there at the end of that record, ‘We are never doing this again this way”. That was kind of like the end of Radiohead, mark 2. We decided, the only way that worked for us to carry on was to do it in a different spirit.”

As previously reported, Radiohead drummer Phil Selway is releasing his first solo album “Familial” on Aug. 30.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSEd OBrienIn RainbowsPhil SelwayRADIOHEAD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP