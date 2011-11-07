Radiohead sets 2012 U.S. tour dates

11.07.11

Radiohead is finally set to shake out their “Limbs” all over the U.S.

The British band has confirmed 10 tour dates in the ‘States, with seemingly more to be announced. The stint begins on Feb. 27 in 2012, at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Other arena stops include Atlanta, three cities in Texas, St. Louis and Kansas City.

Tickets go up on Nov. 12, with exception to the Feb. 29 stop in Tampa, which goes on sale on Nov. 19. Each customer may buy up to four tickets.

The band Other Lives will be openers on the trek.

This marks Radiohead’s first tour in North America since 2008, and comes on the heels of the band’s multiple appearance on TV and a double-date at Roseland Ballroom in New York in September. They released latest album “The King of Limbs” earlier this year.

Here are Radiohead’s initial 2012 tour dates:

27-Feb            Miami, FL              American Airlines Arena
29-Feb            Tampa, FL              St. Pete Times Forum
1-Mar       Atlanta, GA              Philips Arena
3-Mar            Houston, TX              Toyota Center
5-Mar            Dallas, TX              American Airlines Center
7-Mar            Austin, TX              Frank Erwin Center
9-Mar            St. Louis, MO              Scottrade Center
11-Mar            Kansas City, MO              Sprint Center
13-Mar            Broomfield, CO              1stBank Center
15-Mar            Glendale, AZ              Jobing.com Arena

