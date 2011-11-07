Radiohead sets 2012 U.S. tour dates

Radiohead is finally set to shake out their “Limbs” all over the U.S.

The British band has confirmed 10 tour dates in the ‘States, with seemingly more to be announced. The stint begins on Feb. 27 in 2012, at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Other arena stops include Atlanta, three cities in Texas, St. Louis and Kansas City.

Tickets go up on Nov. 12, with exception to the Feb. 29 stop in Tampa, which goes on sale on Nov. 19. Each customer may buy up to four tickets.

The band Other Lives will be openers on the trek.

This marks Radiohead’s first tour in North America since 2008, and comes on the heels of the band’s multiple appearance on TV and a double-date at Roseland Ballroom in New York in September. They released latest album “The King of Limbs” earlier this year.

Here are Radiohead’s initial 2012 tour dates:

27-Feb Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

29-Feb Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum

1-Mar Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

3-Mar Houston, TX Toyota Center

5-Mar Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7-Mar Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

9-Mar St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

11-Mar Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

13-Mar Broomfield, CO 1stBank Center

15-Mar Glendale, AZ Jobing.com Arena