Radiohead sets European dates and releases three more remixes

Radiohead’s European fans who were disappointed by last month’s announcement that the legendary Brit band was planning a 2012 tour of the U.S. can breath easier. Thom Yorke and co. have set a handful of dates in Italy and Germany, with more dates to come.

After being released nearly a year ago, Radiohead is finally putting some serious touring muscle behind their latest album, “The King of Limbs.” After a brief jaunt across a number of U.S. states (mostly in the South) in the spring, Radiohead will head to Italy and Germany in June and July, with more European dates likely to be added.

In an earlier BBC interview, guitarist Ed O’Brien noted that the tour won’t be a “greatest hits” package or rely solely on the new album, but will instead present both old and new tunes that mesh with the band’s electronic-leaning sounds found on “Limbs.”

That album’s songs were remixed by such notables as Four Tet and Caribou for “TKOL RMX 1234567.” Three reworkings that didn’t make the cut and will be available online November 21. The xx frontman Jamie xx remixed “Bloom”, while Nathan Fake’s tackled “Morning Mr. Magpie” and Anstam created a new spin on “Separator.”



Listen to the new remixes here:

More cities will be announced soon, but for now, here are Radiohead’s tour dates:

02-27 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

02-29 – Tampa, FL – St. Pete Times Forum

03-01 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

03-03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

03-05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

03-07 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

03-09 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

03-11 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

03-13 – Broomfield, CO – 1st Bank Center

03-15 – Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena

06-30 – Rome, Italy – Hyppodrome Capanelle

07-01 – Florence, Italy – Parco Delle Cascine

07-03 – Bologna, Italy – Piazza Maggiore

07-04 – Codroipo, Italy – Villa Manin

07-06 – Berlin, Germany – Wuhlheide

Conspiracy theorists may note that after their final announced U.S. date, there’s a gap that could accommodate the band’s inclusion in the lineups for Coachella and/or Bonnaroo.