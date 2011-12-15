Radiohead to play PBS’ ‘Austin City Limits’

Now that they’re finally doing some live shows in support of their 2011 LP “King of Limbs,” Radiohead will tape a miniature version of one of them when they play PBS’ long-running music program “Austin City Limits.”

Although no date has been announced, Thom Yorke and co. will likely record their session around the time they play the Texas capital on March 7.

While their set may lean heavily on tracks from the electronic-centric “Limbs,” guitarist Ed O’Brien told XFM that the band has been rehearsing four or five new songs that could be unveiled at upcoming shows.

The Oxford quintet recently announced the forthcoming official release of the tracks “Staircase” and “The Daily Mail.”

Other bands that are scheduled for the forthcoming season of “Austin City Limits” include The Shins, The Civil Wars and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The “ACL” performance will complement Radiohead’s other U.S. dates, with shows in Europe to follow.