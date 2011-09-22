Radiohead to tour in 2012; Thom Yorke releasing Atoms For Peace album

Radiohead is continuing to show renewed interest in actually promoting “King of Limbs” — or simply their own legacy — with plans to tour in 2012.

Frontman Thom Yorke was guest DJing on BBC’s Radio 1 this week and revealed to host Gille Peterson that the British band will be on the road “on and off during the year” next year, though not specifying if they’d be returning to America after the quick spate of dates at the end of this month.

Were the 2012 tour to be in support of their latest album from February, Radiohead are a bit behind the ball; however, it seems more than just “KoL” and forthcoming remix album “KOL 12345657” are slated for promotion.

Yorke also said during the program that he’s continuing to pursue efforts with his side project Atoms of Peace, which features Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich. The band did a handful of dates last year, which “sparked something off, it was really exciting … It had really good energy.” Thus, he’s currently “finishing” an AFP album with Godrich, drop date to be determined.

Radiohead mulit-instrumentalist and songwriter Jonny Greenwood also has some side material up his sleeve, as he’s cobbling together a collaboration album with Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki. The two performed together at the Sacrum Profanum Festival in Penderecki’s homeland last week (an event that also featured new songs from electronica legend Aphex Twin at his set). Nonesuch Records is working with the National Audiovisual Institute to release the recorded Greenwood and Penderecki performance, with Sacrum Profanum artistic director Filip Berkowicz helming. Check out a sample of that music below.

[Edit] Drummer Phil Selway has already released a solo effort, and is currently writing material for, perhaps, a sophomore set. Ed O’Brien’s also writing solo material.

Paging Colin Greenwood: time to step up.

As previously reported, later this month Radiohead will be playing “The Colbert Report” in a special hour-long special, is the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” and will perform two concert dates in New York later this month.