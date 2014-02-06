Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to score Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice’

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood will score director Paul Thomas Anderson”s new film “Inherent Vice,” according to Film Music Reporter.

Greenwood and Anderson previously collaborated on 2007’s “There Will Be Blood” and 2012’s “The Master.” Sources report that Greenwood will record the score with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London this month.

“Inherent Vice” is a crime drama based on Thomas Pynchon”s 2009 novel by the same name. It”s set to star Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, Jena Malone, Martin Short and Maya Rudolph. Singer Joanna Newsom (a.k.a. Mrs. Andy Samberg) is also reported to appear in the film.

Greenwood and the National’s Bryce Dessner will release a split album on March 3, which features music from “There Will Be Blood.” Watch the trailer for “St. Carolyn by the Sea/Suite From ‘There Will Be Blood’” below.