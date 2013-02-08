Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich plot Atoms For Peace DJ sets

For Radiohead fans hoping that the band will tour, the next-best thing would be a tour from Thom Yorke’s other band Atoms For Peace. They’re not touring either, but we’ve got the second-next-best thing…if you live in London, Berlin or New York City.

Atoms’ Yorke and Nigel Godrich are hitting those cities for upcoming performances being billed as Atoms For Peace DJ sets, which will double as album release parties for the band”s upcoming debut, “Amok.”

Guest DJs will open each performance, with Actress and Throwing Snow appearing in London, and Shed and Anstam starting things up in Berlin. DJs for NYC will be announced soon. The London and Berlin stops will feature live visuals from TARIK, who previously provided abstract images for the song “Judge Jury and Executioner.”

Atoms For Peace also includes bassist Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mauro Refosco (of David Byrne’s touring band), and former Beck and Walt Mink drummer Joey Waronker.

“Amok” will be released February 26.

Atoms For Peace DJ Tour:



February 22 – London, UK @ Oval Space

March 8 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain

March 14 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge